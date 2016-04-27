My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

McDonald's

McDonald's Testing Less Artificial Chicken McNuggets In Two U.S. Markets

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
McDonald's Testing Less Artificial Chicken McNuggets In Two U.S. Markets
Image credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
A McDonald's restaurant is pictured in Encinitas, California September 9, 2014.
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

McDonald's Corp. said it is testing new recipes for its staple Chicken McNuggets snack in some U.S. markets to cater to growing consumer demand for healthier food.

The company said on Wednesday it started testing a "simpler" recipe for the snack in 140 restaurants in Oregon and Washington state last month.

McDonald's did not detail the specific ingredients in the new nuggets, but said it was a recipe "parents can feel good about."

The nuggets being tested in Portland do not contain any artificial preservatives, the company said in an emailed statement.

McDonald's also did not say whether it would roll out the new recipes nationally.

The news, which was first reported by Crain's Chicago Business, follows McDonald's announcement last year that it would phase out human antibiotics from its chicken supply in the United States within the next two years.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

McDonald's

Dozens of Workers Have Filed Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Against McDonald's

McDonald's

These Friends Snuck a Poster of Themselves Into Their Local McDonald's -- and It's Still There

McDonald's

McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement