Police Investigating Death at Apple's California Headquarters

April 27, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Reuters



An Apple Inc. employee has been found dead in a conference room at the company's headquarters in northern California in what police called an isolated incident, local media reported on Wednesday.

Police responded to an emergency call from Apple's campus in Cupertino at about 8:35 a.m. local time about a man with a head wound, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Archived dispatch audio reported that the unidentified victim was found in a conference room with a gun, according to the paper.

Sergeant Andrea Urena of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office called the death an "isolated incident" and said no suspects were being sought, the Mercury News reported.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Steve Orlofsky)