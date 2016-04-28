SpaceX Plans a Mars Mission by 2018 - Start Up Your Day Roundup

Image credit: Shutterstock | Elements of this Image Furnished by NASA

April 28, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Surged. While some tech companies suffered last quarter, Facebook announced a surge in users and revenue.

Planned. In a series of tweets yesterday, Elon Musk announced plans to land an unmanned craft on Mars by 2018.

Forecast. One Chinese tech company hopes to double smart home gadget sales to $1.54 billion this year.

Printed. Nearly a quarter of Dubai's buildings will be 3-D printed by 2030.

Switched. McDonald's will launch its healthier Chicken Nugget recipe nationwide this summer. The recipe came to test markets this March.

Testing. Volvo will test its driverless car in London’s heavy traffic to collect data and make improvements, according to The Christian Science Monitor.

Stabilizing. The average U.S. airfare has dropped by nearly 4 percent since 2014. Prices haven't as affordable as they are today since 2010, according to the Los Angeles Times.