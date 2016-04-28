My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

PayPal

Paypal's Profit Surges on Growth in Transactions and New Users

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Paypal's Profit Surges on Growth in Transactions and New Users
Image credit: Reuters | Beck Diefenbach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

PayPal Holdings Inc.'s quarterly revenue and profit jumped, beating analysts' estimates, as the company added customers and processed more digital payments.

Shares of PayPal, spun off from eBay Inc. last year, were up 2 percent at $40.90 in extended trading on Wednesday.

PayPal, which is facing increasing competition from rival digital payment services by Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Square Inc., is tying up with retailers, airlines and other companies to drive growth.

PayPal's active accounts rose 11.5 percent to 184 million in the first quarter, topping the average analyst estimate of 182.8 million, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Total payment volumes surged 28.6 percent to $81.06 billion.

"The company's growth is just very consistent above the market growth rate," Susquehanna Financial Group analyst James Friedman said.

PayPal processed 1.41 billion transactions in the quarter, slightly higher than the average estimate of 1.39 billion.

The company said it was seeing strong growth in its Venmo platform, which allows person-to-person payments.

"We are on track to expand to more merchants and open the service to our full Venmo customer base in the second half of this year," Chief Executive Daniel Schulman said on a post-earnings conference call.

PayPal's total revenue rose 19 percent to $2.54 billion in the quarter ended March 31, while net income jumped 43 percent to $365 million, or 30 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 37 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 35 cents per share and revenue of $2.50 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

PayPal

PayPal to Drop Purchase Protection for Crowdfunding Projects

PayPal

Paypal's Profit Surges on Growth in Transactions and New Users

PayPal

Startup Founder Claims PayPal Froze $20,000 in Funds, Then Offered Him a Business Loan