Hot Hosts Get the Most Airbnb Bookings - Start Up Your Day

April 29, 2016 1 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Replaced. Cracker Jack prizes have been replaced with QR codes.

Growing. Amazon's cloud business grew 64% in the past year.

In talks. Comcast to buy DreamWorks Animation for nearly $4 billion.

AI spirituality. A humble robot monk can advise you on the meaning of life in one Buddhist temple.

Good to know. Hot hosts get more Airbnb bookings, according to a new study.

AI confessions. A pop-up confessional with a robot that will listen to your secrets is coming to New York City.