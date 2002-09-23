Borrowing Money

Tips on trimming your borrowing costs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the lowest interest rate on a loan for your new business? It's more than just the interest rate that counts. It's the total borrowing costs. Here's the plan:

1. Trim the bank's perception of risk-and your interest rate-with a good business plan, excellent personal credit, relevant business experience and quality collateral like multipurpose equipment and late-model vehicles.

2. Borrow the right amount. No more than necessary, but enough to get the job done. Use a cash-flow projection to frame your needs and plan repayment.

3. Avoid a loan with a prepayment penalty or with penalties for extra payments.

4. Hammer down upfront fees and points. These are just disguised interest. (100 points equal 1 percent.)

5. Don't build fees and points into the loan itself. This means you're paying interest on interest.

6. Look for a loan that charges daily simple interest based on a 365-day year, not on a 360-day year.

7. Lenders may require you to keep some percent of the loan amount on deposit with them. Usually this is a bad deal. Offer to pay a higher interest rate and skip the "compensating" balances. Interest costs are a tax-deductible business expense. Idle funds earn you nothing.

8. When you have the final proposal from the lender, ask for a statement of the annual percentage rate (APR) and how it was calculated. This will help you measure one lender against another.

9. Don't get upside down. You must earn more in your business than you're paying in interest. Profits after all expenses but before taxes (PBT), divided by the total assets of your business, should be greater than the APR on the loan. The same is true of PBT divided by the total equity in your business.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.