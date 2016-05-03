My Queue

Business News

Warner Bros. Theme Park Under Construction In Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros. Theme Park Under Construction In Abu Dhabi
Image credit: Miral
Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Superheroes unite! Or villains, if that’s more your thing- let your inner geek out, as Warner Bros. has announced its plan to open a theme park in Abu Dhabi, scheduled to be completed in 2018. As one of America’s biggest film studios, Warner Bros. has several divisions under its umbrella- including DC Entertainment (which has comic book publisher DC Comics, comic book publisher Vertigo and satire magazine MAD).

This means that the theme park will have access to DC universe characters like Batman, The Flash and Wonder Woman, among others, as well as historical cartoon characters from Warner Bros. productions like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, and more. 

Related: Flat6Labs CEO Ramez Mohamed: Abu Dhabi's Ecosystem Just Erupted, And Your Startup Might Fit The Bill

Abu Dhabi based property developer Aldar Properties and Abu Dhabi Media Company had originally signed a deal with the entertainment company in 2007 to roll out Warner Bros. projects in the region. We’ll soon this come to fruition as UAE destination developer Miral Asset Management has invested, according to its release, “an estimated US$1 billion” to develop the branded theme park in the UAE market.

The Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park, along with the first Warner Bros. branded hotel, will be built on Yas Island, where amusement parks like Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas WaterWorld and Yas Marina Circuit (which hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand) are also currently located. Along with Warner Bros. Movie World in Gold Coast, Australia and Parque Warner Madrid in Spain, the UAE will the third country globally to have a Warner Bros. theme park.  

Related: LEGOLAND Water Park Planned For Dubai

