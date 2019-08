May 3, 2016 1 min read

The Flash ain't got nothing on Ida! Ida Keeling set a world record for fastest 100m by a woman 100 years and older this weekend. “I’ll be 101 in a couple of weeks,” Keeling told CBSN after winning the race for athletes 80 and older. She went on to offer this advice: “Love yourself, do what you have to do and what you want to do." Judging by the results she's had, we're not going to argue with that!