Don't Miss: Here's Modi Government's Startup India Action Plan

An Action Plan for Startup India to build a strong eco-system to nurture innovation and Startups in the country was launched on 16th January 2016. Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry Nirmala Sitharaman informed Lok Sabha about the salient features of the scheme. Here’s a low down:

Simplification and Hand-holding

Simple Compliance Regime for startups based on Self-certification

Launch of Mobile app and Portal for compliance and information exchange

Startup India Hub to handhold startups during various phases of their development

Legal support and fast-tracking patent examination at reduced costs

Relaxed norms of public procurement for startups

Faster exit for startups

Funding support and Incentives

Providing funding support through a Fund of Funds with a corpus of Rupees 10,000 crore

Credit guarantee fund for startups

Tax exemption on capital gains invested in Fund of Funds

Tax exemption to startups for 3 years

Industry-Academia Partnership and Incubation

Organizing Startup Fests to showcase innovations and providing collaboration platforms

Launch of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) with Self –Employment and Talent Utilization (SETU) Program of NITI Aayog

Harnessing private sector expertise for setting up incubators

Setting up of 7 new research parks modeled on the Research Park at IIT Madras

Launching of innovation focused programs for students.

Annual Incubator Grand Challenge to promote good practices among incubators.

Credit Guarantee Fund

The initiative provides for creating a credit guarantee fund for startups through National Guarantee Trust Company (NCGTC)/SIDBI with a Corpus of Rs.500 crore per year for the next four years.

With this Action Plan the Government hopes to accelerate spreading of the startup movement:

From digital/technology sector to a wide array of sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, social sector, healthcare, education, etc; and

From existing tier 1 cities to tier 2 and tier 3 cities including semi-urban and rural areas.

The Action Plan envisages setting up of 7 New Research Parks modeled on the Research Park at IIT Madras at IITs in Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Bangalore, Gandhinagar and Delhi and setting-up/scaling-up of 18 Technology Business Incubators (TBI) at NITs/IITs/IIMs etc. as per the funding model of DST.