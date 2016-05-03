My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup India

Don't Miss: Here's Modi Government's Startup India Action Plan

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Don't Miss: Here's Modi Government's Startup India Action Plan
Image credit: Startup India, Facebook
Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Media (India)
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

An Action Plan for Startup India to build a strong eco-system to nurture innovation and Startups in the country was launched on 16th January 2016. Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry Nirmala Sitharaman informed Lok Sabha about the salient features of the scheme. Here’s a low down:

Simplification and Hand-holding

  • Simple Compliance Regime for startups based on Self-certification
  • Launch of Mobile app and Portal for compliance and information exchange
  • Startup India Hub to handhold startups during various phases of their development
  • Legal support  and fast-tracking patent examination at reduced costs
  • Relaxed norms of public procurement for startups
  • Faster exit for startups

Funding support and Incentives

  • Providing funding support through a Fund of Funds with a corpus of Rupees 10,000 crore
  • Credit guarantee fund for startups
  • Tax exemption on capital gains invested in Fund of Funds
  • Tax exemption to startups for 3 years

Industry-Academia Partnership and Incubation

  • Organizing Startup Fests to showcase innovations and providing  collaboration platforms
  • Launch of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) with Self –Employment and Talent Utilization (SETU) Program of NITI Aayog
  • Harnessing private sector expertise for setting up incubators
  • Setting up of 7 new research parks modeled on the Research Park at IIT Madras
  • Launching of innovation focused programs for students.
  • Annual Incubator Grand Challenge to promote good practices among incubators.

Credit Guarantee Fund

The initiative provides for creating a credit guarantee fund for startups through National Guarantee Trust Company (NCGTC)/SIDBI with a Corpus of Rs.500 crore per year for the next four years.

With this  Action Plan the Government hopes to accelerate spreading of the startup movement:

From digital/technology sector to a wide array of sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, social sector, healthcare, education, etc; and

From existing tier 1 cities to tier 2 and tier 3 cities including semi-urban and rural areas.

The Action Plan envisages setting up of 7 New Research Parks modeled on the Research Park at IIT Madras at IITs in Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Bangalore, Gandhinagar and Delhi and setting-up/scaling-up of 18 Technology Business Incubators (TBI) at NITs/IITs/IIMs etc. as per the funding model of DST.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

Why Homegrown Startups are a Better Investment Bet?

Clothing

What Is the Future of Customized Clothing in India?

Government and Startup

Make In India Vs Startup India