Infographic: Social And Professional Networks Set To Dominate MENA Recruitment In 2016

May 4, 2016 1 min read

Have you not been receiving any responses to the employment applications you have sent out? This infographic released by PayFort based off the findings of LinkedIn’s MENA Recruiting Trends 2016 report may explain why that’s been the case. According to this study, relationship-based hiring is redefining the way the MENA region’s employers fill open positions, with 41% of recruiters admitting to tapping their social and professional networks as a preferred source for staffing. Recruitment based on employee referral programs is also emerging as another key mode of staffing. The infographic also highlights the emphasis placed by talent acquisition specialists on “quality” as an employee performance metric, and how the new hire’s contribution to “employer branding” is playing a critical role in hiring. The study also notes that at a time when employee retention figures as top priority for recruiters, the inadequate number of “qualified” candidates and the inability to meet the compensation expectations of top talent continue to be key obstacles.

Image credit: PayFort.