Infographics

Infographic: Social And Professional Networks Set To Dominate MENA Recruitment In 2016

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Infographic: Social And Professional Networks Set To Dominate MENA Recruitment In 2016
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Have you not been receiving any responses to the employment applications you have sent out? This infographic released by PayFort based off the findings of LinkedIn’s MENA Recruiting Trends 2016 report may explain why that’s been the case. According to this study, relationship-based hiring is redefining the way the MENA region’s employers fill open positions, with 41% of recruiters admitting to tapping their social and professional networks as a preferred source for staffing. Recruitment based on employee referral programs is also emerging as another key mode of staffing. The infographic also highlights the emphasis placed by talent acquisition specialists on “quality” as an employee performance metric, and how the new hire’s contribution to “employer branding” is playing a critical role in hiring. The study also notes that at a time when employee retention figures as top priority for recruiters, the inadequate number of “qualified” candidates and the inability to meet the compensation expectations of top talent continue to be key obstacles.

Related: How To Keep Employees Feeling Passionate About Their Work

Image credit: PayFort.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

Fight the Winter Blues With These Light-Tech Solutions (Infographic)

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)