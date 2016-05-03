Get your smartphone to run your bike

May 3, 2016 3 min read

Ultraviolette Automotive (UA) Pvt. Ltd, jointly formed by Narayan Subramaniam, Preetham Murthy and Niraj Rajmohan,

aims to cater the market of urban commute with its dual vehicle that provides users with multiple modes of riding. The trio, who carries friendship since childhood, is betting on the gradual shift towards clean and pollutionfree vehicles in Europe and the affordability of their dual vehicles in the future.

Twister, is a revolutionary vehicle that offers flexibility between motorized biking and manual cycling. This bicycle-bike dual mode concept is a recipient of the “Excellent Design Award” at the Taipei International Cycle Show 2016. It has also been shortlisted as one of the top 10 contenders for the Move Awards 2016, a prestigious European Design Award. Inspired by the Aerodynamic hollow pneumatic bones of a Falcon, the unique design of Twister is centered along an oblique axis. The center of the body swivels 180 degrees providing for the two modes. The vehicle transforms into a bicycle in one mode and can be used as an electric bike in the other.

Another Pathbreaking Idea

Glide, another product in the making is a compact and lightweight personal mobility vehicle. It uses body pressure to navigate and enables self-balancing, and it takes very little time to get accustomed to it. It requires minimum effort and the company claims it can be used by people of varying age groups and sizes. Glide aims to minimize time and effort that goes into first mile commute.

All of UA’s vehicles are going to have high-end IOT interface – which means your smartphone could be used to access your vehicle and also connect to the company on a real-time basis. The company plans to enter the European market with Twister and aims to build a niche brand of products in the automotive sector. But why Europe? Because the continent has the biggest market for niche automobiles and one does not have to compromise on the price. Europe also has a very advanced transportation network in place that will support the usage of a niche quality product. After entering the continent, the company aims to beef-up its supply chain and lower its costs before it could enter the Indian market.

UA expects the “Make in India” concept to be very beneficial to them because wherever they decide to sell the product, the manufacturing process will begin with India. UA raised its initial round of funding through family and friends and is looking to raise another round of funds very soon. The team plans to launch Twister by 2016 end.