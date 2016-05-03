Ayurveda Medicines To Get Patents

May 3, 2016 2 min read

Ayurveda has grown from being an antique tradition to a being a conceptual science being evolved around principles of health. It’s not just about using herbs or other natural products as drugs but also using therapies to correct disturbed balance of the body.

The ‘miracles’ of Ayurveda are continuously proven and it is this indulgence that more and more people are inclining towards it. India possesses the most authentic traditional knowledge of Ayurveda, and with science backing it up many new medicines are invented every day. But because our Patent laws obstruct Ayurveda to be patented, a lot of these medicines are then unrightfully taken up by international organization.

In the light of such incidents there was an urgent need to amend laws of patent with pragmatic promotional policies. The Government has taken measures to safeguard the national interest in respect of grant of patents based on indigenous medicinal / herbal products / plants, besides exclusions provided for in the Patents Act 1970. This is what it includes –