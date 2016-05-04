Let's Talk About 'Star Wars' -- That Franchising Juggernaut

May 4, 2016 3 min read

What do urns, fruit and drones have in common?

All of these are products fall under the massive Star Wars licensing umbrella that raked in over $3 billion in 2015 and is estimated to bring in $5 billion this year. The film franchise, which Disney purchased from Star Wars creator George Lucas in 2012 for the bargain price (relatively speaking) of $4 billion, has the largest licensing program ever, says Karina Masolova, editor of The Licensing Letter.

“Disney is exporting a huge world,” Masolova says. “Name a product, and they probably have it.”

It’s no shocker that Star Wars alone is doing billions in merchandise sales. George Lucas’s first film kicked off in 1977, and today, total revenue from Star Wars toy licensing is estimated at $12 billion and counting.

The excitement is not going away anytime soon. The next film, Rogue One, will debut Dec. 16, 2016. In honor of Star Wars Day (#MayTheFourthBeWithYou), enjoy some fun facts about Star Wars sales figures over the years.