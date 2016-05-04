Start Up Your Day

Facebook Rewards 10-year-old with $10,000 for Finding Security Flaw -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Facebook Rewards 10-year-old with $10,000 for Finding Security Flaw -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Still in the game. Despite recent struggles, Twitter is still rolling out new features like a “Connect” tab to suggest who you should follow.

Snapped. A teen crashed her car while using a Snapchat ‘lens’ that notes a vehicle’s speed. A lawsuit blames the driver and company for the incident.

Just desserts. A 10-year-old discovered an Instagram security flaw and Facebook gave him $10,000 as a reward.

Filed. Disney filed a patent for a super fast 3-D printing method.

Testing. McDonald’s is testing garlic fries in San Francisco for a limited time. They’re called "Gilroy Garlic Fries.”

