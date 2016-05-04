Facebook Rewards 10-year-old with $10,000 for Finding Security Flaw -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

May 4, 2016 1 min read

Still in the game. Despite recent struggles, Twitter is still rolling out new features like a “Connect” tab to suggest who you should follow.

Snapped. A teen crashed her car while using a Snapchat ‘lens’ that notes a vehicle’s speed. A lawsuit blames the driver and company for the incident.

Just desserts. A 10-year-old discovered an Instagram security flaw and Facebook gave him $10,000 as a reward.

Filed. Disney filed a patent for a super fast 3-D printing method.