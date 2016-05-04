What Made Blume Ventures Invest In PaGalGuy's Learning App Prepathon

May 4, 2016 3 min read

An investment in education will never go to waste.

It was this argument that made Blume Ventures, an early stage investment firm, invest in PaGaLGuY’s Prepathon. A learning app for competitive exams, Prepathon conducted its pre-series A round where it raised an investment of undisclosed amount from Blume ventures. According to the firm these funds will be used to add another 50 courses to the Prepathon stable, which presently has courses in banking, government, management and engineering exams.

Launched in August last year, Prepathon has been widely accepted with already 150,000 users on board. The app helps create a virtual classroom for students preparing for competitive exams. On the platform you can learn from the given course material, prepared by experts and then discuss the same with them. Their propriety feature is called 'Coach' which helps improve student performance by solving queries, giving motivation and providing interactive learning sessions. It can be done from a WhatsApp like chat feature available in the app.

Speaking on the investment, Karthik Reddy, Founder of Blume ventures says, “Prepathon leverages the right mix of community, personalized coaching and the beginnings of bot technology for interactive learning. It's very exciting to finally see education models getting a fresh lease of life and Indian products like Prepathon trying to build new global models.”

A new feature called bots has also been added. Bots are the automated programs that will monitor student's performance and give suggestion to the coach. With the help of bots the coaches can manage 1000 students on a regular day.

Speaking of the technology used by Prepathon, Allwin Agnel, a MBA Graduate from the Wharton School who founded PaGaLGuY in 2002 said, "Technology that allows us to personalize learning at scale using bots will be one of the biggest drivers of innovation in the educational space. Our team is focused on building solutions that will allow every student to learn better. “

Prepathon has been designed keeping in mind the new-age educational needs in India and the fact that the education sector is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Their goal is to work on cutting edge technology solutions that focus on personalization and learning.

As students look to different applications over the internet to solve their educational problems, Prepathon aims to become the ‘go-to’ destination for students worldwide, who want a personalized learning experience.