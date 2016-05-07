TP-LINK Introduces Smart Home Solutions

May 7, 2016 2 min read

TP-LINK’s New Smart Light Switch and Smart Plug puts you in control of your connected home and gives you access from anywhere, anytime. The HS110 is a Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring that allows you to plug in your devices or appliances and control them remotely. You can activate and deactivate the power supply from anywhere, using your smartphone. The scheduling function allows you to set times for turning your devices on and off automatically.

Similarly, the away mode helps to deter break-ins by automatically turning connected devices on and off to create the illusion that the house is occupied when you are away. It also provides valuable insights into your energy use and helps you find ways to reduce overall energy consumption. The HS200 Smart Light Switch offers many of the same control features as the HS110 Smart Plug to include remote access, programmable scheduling, and away mode.

However, the Smart Switch provides the additional option of turning connected lights on and off using the built-in physical switch. This means that, once installed, HS200 can completely replace traditional switches. If you’re looking for greater efficiency at home, make the switch.

