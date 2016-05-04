Govt. Launches Portal for Online Data on Foreign Trade Launched

May 4, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a move that adds leverage to the notion to provide easy access of governance to average citizens to the public, and helping reach the goal of “Government at the doorstep”, commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the portal DashBoard with EXIM Analytics. It is designed with EXIM Analytics, which is developed by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics. This simple to use Analytics Dashboards would facilitate the general public to have an accurate perspective on the facts around the trade performance of India.

Data for use in analytics will include trade balance presented as an aggregate for country wise, region, port and the commodity. With claims of being updated progressively, the current data is available only of the last two years, that is, since April 2014 to January 2016.

India's exports for merchandise have fell for the 16th consecutive month in March because of lesser global demand. The user friendly Dashboard developed by the Ministry enables the user to interactively query the information to investigate facts at more detailed level.

The scope for the average business man and researcher look promising so far. Data collected can be analyzed for its potential questions like how does it perform in time, what are famous port destinations, what items are being exported the most among other updates.