Hulu Will Offer Live TV in Early 2017

Hulu is a bit late to the live TV streaming party, as companies like Dish (Sling TV) and Sony (PlayStation Vue) have had a presence for months. However, it has a few advantages. On top of being a veteran in the on-demand TV world, it can point to major TV providers (including Disney and Fox) that have direct stakes in the company -- they have a vested interest in Hulu's success. While those networks still make a big chunk of their revenue from people watching conventional TV, they may steer you toward Hulu if you've already cut the cord.

There's more on the way, too. Hulu has revealed that it's getting into documentaries, beginning with the exclusive U.S. streaming rights to Ron Howard's upcoming documentary on the first half of The Beatles' career (tentatively titled The Beatles: Eight Days a Week). You'll have to wait until the fall to see it, but it's evident that Hulu wants to rival Netflix's variety and prevent the next Making a Murderer from going to its competition.