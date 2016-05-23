8 Businesses for Entrepreneurs Seeking Success Working From Home

May 23, 2016 5 min read

Freelancers are becoming a very important part of the global workforce. The figure climbs daily, as more and more people are opting for telecommuting instead of traditional jobs. Since the recession, people have chosen to indulge in freelance work because the security associated with regular jobs has become almost nonexistent. And nobody wants to put all their eggs in one basket anymore.

Advancement in technology has enabled workers to get jobs easily as there are a horde of jobs that can be found online. An added bonus -- these jobs cost less because you don’t have to travel, which enables you to save a substantial income.

If you are looking for the best paying freelance jobs on the market, here is a list of eight to get you started:

1. Freelance accountancy

Instead of joining a firm, accountants can work as freelancers for individuals and companies, handling a variety of tasks from preparing corporate taxes to running payroll. You don’t have to deal with lots of overhead when you decide to work from home. You need a computer, printer and good accounting software to do your job.

2. Programming

Experienced web and software programmers are in high demand these days because technology has pervaded every aspect of our lives. A bachelor’s degree in information systems or computer science is required for this career path. It's quite easy for programmers to find freelance jobs when they have proven skills in SQL, C#, Java and other software and web development scripts. In fact, there are specialized websites for programmers where you can find listing of suitable jobs.

3. Transcription and translation

Are you fluent in more than one language? Can you type quickly? Do you have a mind for medical or legal terminology? If so, you might consider transcription or translation as a career for you.

Translation jobs offer higher pay as opposed to transcription. This is because websites, book publishers and others who produce editorial or marketing content will always need the assistance of experienced translators for pushing their products into new global markets.

Transcriptionists, on the other hand, are needed by doctors’ offices and hospitals for documenting procedures to keep records and for insurance. Accurate and fast typists are also needed in law offices for transcribing audio and video recordings of depositions.

4. Blogging

Blogging has become a very lucrative business over the years. However there has been a lot of competition recently, as there are millions of blogs online all competing for attention.

To be successful and make money in this, you need for your site to generate a reasonable amount of traffic, and this is no easy feat. But according to My Local SEOs, the formula simply involves creating a product that people need and applying the right SEO strategies. Doing this will make your blog one that will appear often in search engine results. This invariably means more traffic and more money for you.

5. Freelance writing

Freelance writing and editing is one of the best career moves for experienced editors and journalists. It requires a degree in communications or journalism, and you also need to have some experience in the real world of communications before moving onto freelance writing.

If journalism doesn’t hold your interest, you can still work as a freelance writer as lots of magazines and websites need writers for formulating web content, which is in high demand. For editors, you can manage a team of writers or do freelance editing for non-fiction or fiction authors.

6. Virtual assistant

Do you want your workday to have some variety? The job of a virtual assistant can provide that. The best part is that you can enjoy the same perks as an executive’s assistant, but at the same time, you are able to reap the rewards of freelancing. This is because virtual assistants are only called in when their services are required and they don’t have to work around the clock. You need to have some specialized training and administrative experience to do this job as it can include tasks ranging from event planning, internet marketing to data processing.

7. Logo designer

With such intense competition in the market, it has become essential for businesses to stand out and look different from their competitors. A logo helps a business do exactly that. This is where logo designers come in. The job pays very well because your logo will be used for recognizing your brand in the future. It offers plenty of flexibility as you can work your own hours and come up with a creative logo design for numerous clients.

8. Computer support specialist

Your job here is to provide mail and phone support for clients, perform repairs on computer systems when needed and run diagnostics on misbehaving machines. It is one of the highest paid freelancing jobs because tech support is required in a number of industries.

This gives you some ideas to get started in the freelance world. Which one best suites you?