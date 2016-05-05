KFC Has a New Nail Polish That Tastes Like Chicken -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

May 5, 2016 1 min read

Planned. Tesla plans 500,000 cars for 2018.

Inclusivity. Uber will bring its new accessible ride services to Chicago starting this month, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Under the knife. This robot surgeon sewed up a pig’s insides.

Don’t mess with mama. In honor of Mother’s Day this weekend, Facebook Messenger will adorn your chats with flowers.

A new day. Burger King will launch a new breakfast sandwich, the Egg-Normous Burrito.