Start Up Your Day

SpaceX Lands Rocket on Platform in the Middle of the Ocean -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
SpaceX Lands Rocket on Platform in the Middle of the Ocean -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: SpaceX
Landing JSAT-14, 05052016
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Going big. First hot dogs, now this: Burger King’s menu now includes a Whopper Dog.

Accused. Cupertino's mayor feels "abused," says Apple evades its taxes.

In remembrance. An urn shaped of a White Castle restaurant was commissioned by a woman as a memorial. She and her sister ate there after chemo treatments.

A new track. This McDonald's placemat is also a DJ controller.

Cut. Celebrated entrepreneurship course at Babson College is cut and its professor fired.

Victorious. A SpaceX lands a rocket successfully in the Atlantic Ocean.

The front lines. The Marine Corps is creating land-based battlefield robots with flying drone sidekicks. They would be used for “autonomous swarms.”

Not enough. According to Facebook, the average user spends about 50 minutes a day on the social media platform. It may seem like a lot, but the company wants more.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup