SpaceX Lands Rocket on Platform in the Middle of the Ocean -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Going big. First hot dogs, now this: Burger King’s menu now includes a Whopper Dog.
Accused. Cupertino's mayor feels "abused," says Apple evades its taxes.
In remembrance. An urn shaped of a White Castle restaurant was commissioned by a woman as a memorial. She and her sister ate there after chemo treatments.
A new track. This McDonald's placemat is also a DJ controller.
Cut. Celebrated entrepreneurship course at Babson College is cut and its professor fired.
Victorious. A SpaceX lands a rocket successfully in the Atlantic Ocean.
The front lines. The Marine Corps is creating land-based battlefield robots with flying drone sidekicks. They would be used for “autonomous swarms.”Not enough. According to Facebook, the average user spends about 50 minutes a day on the social media platform. It may seem like a lot, but the company wants more.