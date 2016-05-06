SpaceX Lands Rocket on Platform in the Middle of the Ocean -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

May 6, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Going big. First hot dogs, now this: Burger King’s menu now includes a Whopper Dog.

Accused. Cupertino's mayor feels "abused," says Apple evades its taxes.

In remembrance. An urn shaped of a White Castle restaurant was commissioned by a woman as a memorial. She and her sister ate there after chemo treatments.

A new track. This McDonald's placemat is also a DJ controller.

Cut. Celebrated entrepreneurship course at Babson College is cut and its professor fired.

Victorious. A SpaceX lands a rocket successfully in the Atlantic Ocean.

The front lines. The Marine Corps is creating land-based battlefield robots with flying drone sidekicks. They would be used for “autonomous swarms.”