Franchise of the Day: Get Bikini Body Ready With This Franchise

We’re all looking forward to that summer sun and a relaxing vacation, but the excitement typically turns into contention for some when it comes to suiting up for the beach.

The pros at franchise Orangetheory Fitness know the feeling, which is why the company offers trainer-led group workout sessions featuring a combination of cardiovascular and strength training. Each class utilizes tools like treadmills, rowing machines and free weights while participants wear heart-rate monitors to keep track during the workout.

Founded in 2010, the company began franchising the same year and is currently ranked as No. 255 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list or 2016.

