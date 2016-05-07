Lessons From The Reading Room

May 7, 2016 1 min read

You may love him, you may hate him, but you can’t ignore him. That’s Chetan Bhagat, the celebrated

author for you. He has some real life lessons for entrepreneurs.

Follow your dreams

Chasing his dream as an author, led Bhagat to quit his job and pursue what he wanted to do in real. His success story only instills the fact of pursuing your passion wholeheartedly. His life journey has been about following your heart and passion.

A marketing genius

He has been able to build a brand through his books. He surely knows how to tailor-made his product as per customer choice. His books may not be perfect A-class literature but he knows his target consumers very well.

You don’t need to be perfect

Being successful has nothing to do with being perfect. He is a bestseller but that doesn’t mean he is the best writer. He confesses not being the best student or best in writing.

