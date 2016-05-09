An 'Exclusive Store' For All Your Technology Requirements

May 9, 2016 2 min read

If ShopClues is your favourite place to shop online, there’s good news coming your way.

India’s largest managed marketplace, ShopClues has announced the launch of its ‘Exclusive Store’. This one-stop destination will offer the full range of products that are available exclusively on ShopClues.

To make the shopping experience more convenient and seamless, the marketplace has curated the entire assortment of brands and items that are accessible only to ShopClues customers.

Four categories will be covered in this marketplace - ‘Mobiles & Tablets’, ‘TVs & Audio’, ‘Accessories’ and ‘Appliances’. “Shoppers can simply log on to one section, browse and buy the exclusive, high-quality merchandise that we periodically keep introducing for them,” said Nitin Agarwal, AVP-Marketing at ShopClue.

The online marketplace is offering discounts of up to 20% on mobile products. The price for mobiles starts from Rs. 2999 and 32-inch HD LED TVs are available from prices as low as Rs. 9790.

Speaking about the ‘Exclusive Store’, Agarwal added, “We’re always looking at new and innovative enhancements in our consumer touch points to make the overall shopping experience more delightful for our customers. The launch of the ‘Exclusive Store’ is in line with the same overall vision.”

All products offered in the section are supplemented with an EMI facility, Brand Warranty and are ‘100% Genuine’. Customers can shop for brands such as Panasonic, Reach Mobiles,Moserbaer, Daiwa, NYC, Krisons, Hisense, SVL, Flow, Macizo, etc.

Founded in July 2011 in Silicon Valley by Sandeep Aggarwal, holds more than 100 million monthly visitors on its website with 3.5cr listed products and over 4,00,000 merchants.