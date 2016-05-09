Facebook Reportedly Suppressed These Kinds of Stories

"Depending on who was on shift, things would be blacklisted or trending," the former Facebook news curator told Gizmodo.

"I'd come on shift and I'd discover that CPAC or Mitt Romney or Glenn Beck or popular conservative topics wouldn't be trending because either the curator didn't recognize the news topic or it was like they had a bias against Ted Cruz."

Even stories popular enough to be picked up by the platform's algorithm were ignored if they came from a conservative news source, he said.