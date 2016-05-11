Small Business Heroes

Free Webinar: Maze 2.0 – A Marketing Plan for the the Death of the Web

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar: Maze 2.0 – A Marketing Plan for the the Death of the Web
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
VIP Contributor
Author, Sales and Traffic Expert, CEO and Founder of Perry S. Marshall & Associates
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Feeling the pinch of social and mobile? You’re not alone. A lot of sharp marketers are for better ways to balance the need to market through social and mobile with the time needed to understand constant changes. Not sure if you need to revisit your marketing plan? Take this short questionnaire to find out:

  1. Does it seem like lately you’re giving away so much free content, free consulting, free product, that it’s like you’re saying, “Hey, I’ll pay you to let me work for you!”
  2. Are your lucky to get 30% of your webinar sign-ups to actually show up?
  3. Is collecting email an address is like pulling fangs from a deranged wolf with rabies?
  4. Have you been banned from Facebook for promising real results and providing actual guarantees?
  5. Do you feel like your marketing strategy has lost its buzz?

If your marketing mousetrap seems to be rusting and rotting, and social media marketing seems like a gigantic time suck — but you know you need to figure it out — you need to sign up for my free webinar “Maze 2.0: A Marketing Plan for the Death of the Web” this Thursday, 5/12, at 11AM Eastern.

Maze 2.0 is a cross-platform guide of direct-response and branding marketing that you need to master in order to survive and thrive today’s marketing platforms.

On the live webinar session, I’ll cover my own painful transition from Maze 1.0 to Maze 2.0 and how you can avoid (or put an end to) the pain-points that many businesses are feeling today. I’ll show you why you need to:

  • Leverage hidden auto responders
  • Get leads onto your list before they ever hit your website
  • Marry direct-response with branding
  • Home in on your targets before they get to you

Maze 2.0 will have you constructing your plan for market dominance— and you won’t have to fall into a black hole of social media busywork to get it done. Click HERE to register at no cost.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Local Business Marketing

Ultimate Guide to Local Business Marketing

Buy From
80/20 Sales and Marketing

80/20 Sales and Marketing

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

How One of Gary Vaynerchuk's New Projects Is Helping Small and Medium Businesses

Small Business Heroes

Best Ways to Use Data in Making Decisions

Small Business Heroes

9 of Last Year's Most Creative Marketing Ideas Can Help You Brainstorm for 2019