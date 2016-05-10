Budweiser's Patriotic Packaging Reaches a Whole New Level

May 10, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



In the past Budweiser has slathered its packaging in stars and stripes and Lady Liberty, but we have yet to see the peak of its patriotism.

This summer Budweiser is debuting a new seasonal packaging that screams ‘Merica. Literally. According to AdAge, the Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned beer will feature the word “America” on its front and will be adorned with various nationalistic phrases -- "Land of the free, home of the brave," "From the Redwood Forest to the Gulf stream waters," and "Indivisible since 1776" (apparently they forgot about the Civil War).

“You have this wave of patriotism that is going to go up and down throughout the summertime,” AB InBev U.S. marketing vice president Jorn Socquet told AdAge. “And we found with Budweiser such a beautiful angle to play on that sentiment.”

Seasonal events that Budweiser is expected to capitalize on include the Olympics, Fourth of July, and the Copa America soccer tournament, which will take place in the U.S. this summer, the first time it will be held outside of South America. Budweiser is an official sponsor of the U.S. Olympic Games, and a number of Olympic athletes are slated to appear in new ads in June.