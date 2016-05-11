Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Unleash You Inner 'Shoebe' With This Shoe Company

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to start pulling out those sandals. Don’t have a pair? Don’t fret: the Flip Flop Shops franchise might have a few options worth your while.

Founded by Sarah Towne and Todd Giatrelis, the duo were inspired to start the company after Towne struggled to find a pair of comfortable shoes while at a convention in Las Vegas.

In 2004, the first location opened in Boston. In 2007, the company began franchising after teaming up with Brian Curin, Darin Kraetsch and Alan Woods, all of which are veterans of the franchise industry having worked with Cold Stone Creamery and Moe's Southwest Grill.

Today, the company holds the 285th spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for 2016.

