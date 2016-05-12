Digital Marketing

Digital Marketing: Where It Is Going And How It Will Change

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The digital world has made us forget the age of billboards and big advertisements that were once painted on walls. The world is getting fast and people do not want to stay behind. It is this reason why digital marketing has evolved so fast and so much in the past years. 

Digital marketing has become so important now that companies rely on it for their success. A particular audience is targeted with a particular idea that creates an impact so intense that users find it hard to not fall for it. Empathy plays a huge role here and with technology involved, this collective impact leads to the creation of a brand. Take Paper Boat for instance whose ad campaigns were such a huge success. They reminded people of their childhood, and hence a relation based on an emotion was built that between the firm and consumers.

Speaking on the same Digital Marketing Expert, Harneet Bhalla said, "Right now digital marketing is very important as people's attention is on all these technological gadgets like mobile and laptops. So if customer's attention is there, so should be ours."

This industry is bound to grow with time and will become more personalized as digitization grows. Sharing his thought about the growth of this industry, Bhalla said, "In the coming year, Digital marketing will double its size and might even go 3x or 4x. New startups are really active on this platform as it doesn't take a lot of financial resources. you start a campaign on Facebook. You see the response through comments and likes right away."

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Digital Marketing

Top Digital Marketing Resolutions You Should be Making This Financial Year

Digital Marketing

Learn to Grow Traffic and Drive Revenue as a Digital Marketing Expert

Digital Marketing

Digital Marketing 101 for Entrepreneurs