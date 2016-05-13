Bend The Rules: Lenovo Introduces ThinkPad Yoga

May 13, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lenovo combines the best of both worlds with the new ThinkPad X1 Yoga. You can use it as a laptop or a tablet, and in tent or stand mode for easy viewing.

Image credit: Lenovo.

It is the world’s first convertible with a 2K OLED touchscreen display, delivering intense colors and stunning contrast. It’s also fully connected with super-fast 4G LTE-A, and totally convertible with a retractable keyboard. With an integrated Stylus Pen and Lenovo WRITEit software, you can enjoy writing on it by hand as well. It weighs just 2.8 lbs/1.27 kg, making it the world’s thinnest and lightest 14-inch two-inone business laptop. The lightweight X1 Yoga features a Windows 10 Pro operating system and up to 6th generation Intel 7-6600U with vPro, making the X1 Yoga a lightweight with heavy computing power.

Related: Fab Find: Lenovo Phab Plus