The Executive Selection: Burberry
Created by renowned nose Francis Kurkdjian, Mr. Burberry is the latest fragrance from the house that boasts of a number of bestselling scents. Gently masculine with woody and herbal elements, for this creation Kurkdjian chose a heart of cedar paired with a base of sandalwood and vetiver. The result? Sublime.
