Travis Kalanick

Uber CEO Responded to Apple's $1B Investment in Chinese Rival in a Joking Tweet

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber CEO Responded to Apple's $1B Investment in Chinese Rival in a Joking Tweet
Image credit: C Flanigan | Getty Images
Founder and CEO of Uber Travis Kalanick.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Uber hasn't officially responded to the news that Apple has invested $1 billion in its Chinese rival, but a jokey tweet by the U.S. taxi app's boss about his girlfriend, shows he is at least ready to make light of the situation.

Travis Kalanick, the chief executive of Uber, explained that his girlfriend owns Apple shares which makes her an investor in Didi Chuxing, Uber's rival in China which Apple took a stake in on Friday. Kalanick used #smh, which stands for "shaking my head".

The investment will most likely not be welcome news for Uber which has been struggling in China. In February, the ride hailing app said it's losing over $1 billion a year in the world's second-largest economy. Didi claims to have an 87 percent market share and is backed by some of China's biggest internet giants including Alibaba and Tencent. The company is reportedly valued at $25 billion, below Uber's $62 billion valuation.

There are a number of reasons behind Apple's investment. In a press release, chief executive Tim Cook said it would give the Cupertino, CA-based technology giant the chance to gain local knowledge.

"We are making the investment for a number of strategic reasons, including a chance to learn more about certain segments of the China market," Cook said.

"Of course, we believe it will deliver a strong return for our invested capital over time as well."

Several reports over the last few months have also suggested that Apple is looking to develop an electric car so investing in a company with links to the automotive industry seems sensible.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Travis Kalanick

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Has Just Revealed His Second Act

Travis Kalanick

CEO Travis Kalanick Is Officially Looking for Someone to Help Him Run Uber

Travis Kalanick

Uber CEO Responded to Apple's $1B Investment in Chinese Rival in a Joking Tweet