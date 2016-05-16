Snapdeal

Snapdeal Cutting Margins Could Prove Beneficial For Buyers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Snapdeal Cutting Margins Could Prove Beneficial For Buyers
Image credit: Snapdeal
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In e-commerce platforms, the competition is fierce and profit margins are thinner. Every giant wasn’t to capture the multi-crore market and lead the world to top the best available product at the best available price. Sometimes however, the cushion of a funding bubble bursts aiding the collapse of many e-commerce’s jaw dropping prices. Marketers have long understood the fickle mindedness of India shoppers and customers – at the end of the day, majority consumers only remain loyal because of their prices to several brands. Once the initial discounts wear off, so does the customer database and thus further funding. In the same pickle, Snapdeal sliced a chunk of the commission it charges sellers’ to increase sales after a slow down after gaining a lot of momentum earlier. The move is the first by any Indian e-commerce company.

In an email sent to some sellers, Snapdeal has explained how lowering their commissions would enable lowering the total price to customers, thus increasing the chances of sales. Currently implemented only on certain products, the move will eventually trickle to all categories of products.
The New Delhi-based company, in a fierce battle with Amazon and Flipkart for supremacy in the Indian e-commerce space, wants the sellers to pass on the benefits to buyers in the form of lower prices, hoping that would attract more to shop on the portal.

Contractually speaking, Snapdeal can reduce or increase the commission on any seller or product it wants to. It is calculated on the basis of what is called "eligibility basis seller rating & fulfillment mode", and many won't qualify for the lower fee under this. Snapdeal is furiously rivaling with international giants such as Amazon India, eBay and India’s very own Flipkart. Ironically, all three portals carry almost the same services and goods, with barely nay difference in prices, yet loyalties of customers make them stay.

Snapdeal raised only 90% growth from last year as compared to last year, where it raised four times the amount. What differences do you find in Flipkart, Amazon, eBay and Snapdeal? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Snapdeal

Snapdeal Cutting Margins Could Prove Beneficial For Buyers

E-commerce

How E-commerce Platforms Are Facilitating Small Business Owners for Selling Online

Entrepreneurs

Innovator or Inventor-Which Trait Does an Entrepreneur Require the Most