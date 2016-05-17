Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Don't Have a Green Thumb? The Lawn Doctor Can Help You Out.

Want a yard even your neighbors can’t help but talk about? That’s what the Lawn Doctor is all about.

Founded in the back of an old hardware store in 1967, founders Tony Giordano and Bob Magda started the business using their own lawn care processes and equipment. Their methods came after years of practice, Giordano even held free classes for new homeowners on the subject.

Today, the company focuses on innovation with CEO Scott Frith at the helm and is ranked  No. 362 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.

 

