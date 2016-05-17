Accelerate Your Business

Maximizing Business Profits with Cloud-Based Apps

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

There has been an explosion of cloud-based applications and tools for both consumers and business owners, but which ones are best in class? During this 30-minute discussion, business management expert Gene Marks and technology thought leader Maribel Lopez explored the world of today's cloud-based apps. 

Watch this informative recording as our guest speakers share their perspectives and recommendations on the following: 

  • How collaboration and communication systems can increase profits 
  • How office applications can be better employed 
  • Social media, document management, CRM, and ERP/financial technologies dominating in the cloud 
  • Best devices and hardware for today's cloud-based workforce 
  • Whether a managed services environment for your on-site applications is the right choice for your business

Speakers Included: 

Gene Marks 
Gene owns and operates the Marks Group PC, a highly successful 10-person firm that provides technology and consulting services to small and mid-sized businesses. He has written five books on business management and helps business owners, executives and managers understand the political, economic and technological trends that will affect their companies so they can make profitable decisions. 

Maribel Lopez 
Maribel is the principal and founder of Lopez Research, a market research and strategy consulting firm. She's also the co-founder of the Mobile Research Council, a community of business and technical leaders in Fortune 1000 companies focused on driving innovation and business value. Follow her on Twitter @MaribelLopez 

Special Guest: 

Sujan Patel 
Sujan is an entrepreneur and the VP of marketing at When I Work, an employee scheduling software solution for small businesses. 

Watch this recording on the best cloud-based apps.

