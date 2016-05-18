Start Up Your Day

KFC's Concept Restaurant in Shanghai Staffs Adorable Robot Servers -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
KFC's Concept Restaurant in Shanghai Staffs Adorable Robot Servers -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Johannes Eisele | Getty Images
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current

By the numbers
Weighing the gap. A new study says CEOs are paid roughly 335 times higher than average employees.

Tech
Going robotic. KFC has teamed up with a Chinese search engine company Baidu to open its first ever human-free fast food concept restaurant.

Testing. Facebook set out to test its 360 camera and has proof with footage of Grand Central Terminal.

A new protector. This robot, named YuMi, has your safety at heart while at the office.

The ramp up
Building it. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says more brick-and-mortar stores are definitely coming.

Cutting the cord. Apple’s stocking up on wireless charging experts for its latest project.

Arriving. Tim Cook visiting India -- reportedly on a talent run.

New releases
Keeping tabs. Uber’s new trip tracker allows you to follow family members, or whoever else on your device in real time.

A masterpiece. Google has come out with an extremely high-res camera to help preserve art.

On the go. Tumblr introduces gif posts on its mobile version.

For fun
Surely, you're joking. Silicon Valley responds to Trump's warning a tech bubble is near. It's not pretty.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup