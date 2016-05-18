Franchise of the Day: Snap a Picture With This Franchise

Franchise of the day

Can’t get enough of your selfie? TapSnap can’t either.

Founded in 2012, the organization offers photo booths to book for your special day --  from weddings to school dances to birthdays and more. With a 42-inch touchscreen, the devices have instant prints and can send pictures even faster to social media or email. Customers also have the chance to customize photos with props, logos, other brandings or even a personal message. There’s also the option to have a green screen to add special effects.

With its cloud snapcast, you can have digital libraries and share with friends. The organization also offers photographers for partiers that want more authentic, in the moment, shots. To keep lines moving, of course there’s a separate kiosk “sharing station.”

With so many options to choose from, the company started franchising the same year it opened and is ranked as No. 451 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list.

 

