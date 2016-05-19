5 Funniest #NationalSendANudeDay Tweets
Hashtags have the power to inspire the global community to unite to bring peace, freedom and justice to the world. And sometimes they also inspire people to flood social media with dick pics. We were terrified at what we'd see when we clicked #NationalSendANudeDay, but in the interest of journalism, we clicked it anyway. For the most part, it appears that humanity is alive and well. Phew!
Ladies....here's my submission: #NationalSendANudeDay pic.twitter.com/PDWn2UEg3P— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 19, 2016
Don't forget about shrinkage on #NationalSendANudeDay pic.twitter.com/em02ny7ONi— Lulu Chatter (@LuluChatter1) May 19, 2016
For everyone participating in #NationalSendANudeDay ? pic.twitter.com/PwN7BPbJIw— EM (@Ericka1492m) May 19, 2016
In honor of #NationalSendANudeDay here's mine .... pic.twitter.com/xfTYvzlYV8— W??? T???? (@wildthing404) May 19, 2016
#nationalsendanudeday— Laputyn (@laputyn) May 19, 2016
legit nude of myself. this is 100% real no scams. pic.twitter.com/Rj5PSUAxPk
When I logged on to Twitter, and noticed #NationalSendANudeDay is trending on Twitter... pic.twitter.com/mCqtBT6Rid— Jesus Shuttlesworth (@A_A_Ron_Rodgers) May 19, 2016