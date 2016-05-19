5 Funniest #NationalSendANudeDay Tweets

May 19, 2016 1 min read

Hashtags have the power to inspire the global community to unite to bring peace, freedom and justice to the world. And sometimes they also inspire people to flood social media with dick pics. We were terrified at what we'd see when we clicked #NationalSendANudeDay, but in the interest of journalism, we clicked it anyway. For the most part, it appears that humanity is alive and well. Phew!

#nationalsendanudeday

legit nude of myself. this is 100% real no scams. pic.twitter.com/Rj5PSUAxPk — Laputyn (@laputyn) May 19, 2016