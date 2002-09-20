Saving Energy In Your Home Office

Lights on, computer humming, A/C droning? How to beat the high cost of home-office electricity
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Working from home cuts some costs, like dry cleaning, gas for commuting and office rent. But powering up the home office can put a drain on your monthly electricity bills, unless you're kilowatt-wise.

Here are some tips for conserving energy-and staying comfortable-in your home office:

  • Purchase computers, printers and other equipment with the "Energy Star" high-efficiency logo. Make sure they feature a sleep mode when not in use. All-in-one machines draw less electricity than separate units for the same functions.
  • Turn off equipment when leaving the office for long periods. Use a surge protector and uninterrupted power supply to protect expensive equipment-and work-from power spikes or losses. Even a momentary "brown out" can erase hours of unsaved work. It's a good practice to supplement an automatic backup with a hard save every few minutes.
  • Don't overload individual outlets with too many appliances. Rearrange the office if necessary to find more outlets for your office equipment.
  • Set the thermostat at 78 degrees on warm days and use ceiling fans to cool your home office. Similarly, on cold days, set the thermostat at 66 and reverse the spin so the fan forces warmer air off the ceiling. Insulate attics and walls to provide greater savings.
  • Replace incandescent and halogen lamps with fluorescent lighting, dust off dirty bulbs and turn off lights when you leave the room. Use sunlight to illuminate the office and window shades to block direct sunlight and insulate against heating or cooling loss. Also, plant foliage outside windows to provide shade-and shield expensive office equipment from the view of outsiders. Money saved on power goes directly toward your bottom line-so power down and save.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.