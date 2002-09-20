Saving Energy In Your Home Office

Lights on, computer humming, A/C droning? How to beat the high cost of home-office electricity

September 20, 2002

Working from home cuts some costs, like dry cleaning, gas for commuting and office rent. But powering up the home office can put a drain on your monthly electricity bills, unless you're kilowatt-wise.

Here are some tips for conserving energy-and staying comfortable-in your home office: