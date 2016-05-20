GM Expands Car-Sharing Service to Boston, Chicago, Washington

May 20, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Reuters



General Motors Co. said it was expanding its car-sharing service Maven to Boston, Chicago and Washington D.C., nearly four months after the service was launched.

The app-based service has already started offering 30 vehicles at over 15 sites in Chicago for $8 per hour, including gas and insurance, the automaker said on Thursday.

The service will be launched in Washington D.C. next month and in Boston this summer.

GM launched the service in January with small fleets in Ann Arbor, Mich., and in Chicago, New York, Frankfurt and Berlin.

The company has also invested $500 million in ride-sharing service provider Lyft Inc.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)