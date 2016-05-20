Retail Businesses

Gap to Close 75 Old Navy, Banana Republic Stores Outside North America

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Gap to Close 75 Old Navy, Banana Republic Stores Outside North America
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Gap Inc. said it would shut 75 Old Navy and Banana Republic stores overseas markets, as the struggling apparel retailer focuses on its North American market to revive its fortunes.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company were up 4.2 percent in after hours trading on Thursday.

The store closures include all its 53 Old Navy outlets in Japan, the company said in a statement.

The company last week warned about store closures after reporting dismal first-quarter sales of its top three brands.

"Old Navy's near-term growth ambitions will be anchored in North America, including its most recent debut of company-operated stores in Mexico, as well as China and its global franchise operations," the company said in a statement.

The retailer had 1,029 Old Navy stores in North America and 69 in Asia, as of April 30. It also has 607 Banana Republic stores in North America and 61 in Asia and Europe.

The company said it expected the store closures to result in annualized sales loss of about $250 million but help save $275 million on an annualized pretax basis.

Gap has struggled in the past few quarters as a series of fashion misses put off shoppers amid increasing competition from retailers such as H&M, Forever 21 and Inditex's Zara.

Gap, which also owns the Athleta and Intermix clothing brands, said it was not reaffirming its adjusted profit forecast of $2.20-$2.25 per share for 2016.

The company said "that trends in the apparel retail environment would need to improve from the first quarter" for it to achieve full-year profit of $1.92 per share estimated by analysts.

While sales of the company's Banana Republic and Gap brands have been falling for some time now, recent declines at Old Navy -- the sole bright spot in the past few quarters -- pose a bigger headache for the 46-year old retailer.

Gap's net income fell 46.9 percent to $127 million, or 32 cents per share, for the first quarter ended April 30, in line in the average analyst estimate.

Net sales were down 6 percent at $3.44 billion, the company had reported on May 9.

Up to Thursday's close of $17.28, the stock had fallen about 30 percent this year.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Analysis: Cannabis Shops Linked to Lower Crime, Increased Property Values

Retail Businesses

Thinking About Taking Your Product Into Big-Box Stores? You Need Help in These 4 Areas

Retail Businesses

5 Things Every Retailer -- Including You -- Should Know Going Into 2019