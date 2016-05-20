Coworking

One Internet Partners With FLYP@MTV To Provide Co-working Environment To Startups

Image credit: Entrepreneur India
2 min read
One Internet, a 360 degree startup support system recently announced its association with FLYP@MTV to launch first co-working café by One Co. Cafe (initiative of One Internet) at FLYP@MTV. 

Initiative of OneInternet, OneCo.Cafe is a concept of cool and progressive co-working spaces that caters to young enterprises, creative minds, freelancers, and independent professionals who want to escape from the conventional work place and explore a blend of work, chill and play. It is an exclusive place to work during the day and turn out as a place to chill in the evening and a play zone at night.

Commenting on this recent development, Himanshu Bindal, Co-founder and Director, One Internet said, “We find FLYP@MTV, a joint venture of Viacom18 and Funbars Hospitality, a perfect place with interactive and lively atmosphere that enables these professionals engage with like-minded people, interact to work, socialize and party together in order to scale up. We have been striving to conceptualize events which bring on networking opportunities to these individuals and to ensure complete satisfaction in terms of value services.”

The cafe is set up within the premises of FLYP@MTV, over the area 10,000 sq feet. A huge urban and chic place, FLYP@MTV well known for its lively ambience and sumptuous food, holds the capacity of catering to over 200 professionals at a time. 

Apart from networking events, OneCo.Cafe offers plethora of services to these professionals including mentoring hours, networking events, investor connect, free workshops etc.

“We are currently working on an extensive expansion strategy to cater to the Co-working Café Segment as we are on a verge of getting associated with 20 such premium Cafes across Delhi NCR over the next 2 months. Our endeavor is to enable startup ecosystem excel with plethora of services. OneCo.Cafe is one such initiatives that aims to create progressive and recreational platforms for Start-up talent to propel,” said Bindal.

