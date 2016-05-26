Strategic Partnerships

Another Startup Partnership – Now Get On-Demand Two-Wheeler Services Via Quikr

Symbiotic partnerships like these have become a trend within the startup community
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Another Startup Partnership – Now Get On-Demand Two-Wheeler Services Via Quikr
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Everyday startups are collaborating in various ways to expand their customer base and thereby increase their revenue.  Recently, Chandigarh-based auto-rickshaw aggregator, Jugnoo partnered with Bangolore-based startup called Helpchat, an AI-powered personalized transactions platform, to widen their market reach. Symbiotic partnerships like these have become a trend within the startup community, where both the startups end up benefiting from the deal.

To add to the list, Let’s Service, an on demand two wheeler service company, is teaming up with cross category classifieds platform Quikr to provide unparalleled convenience to two-wheeler owners on QuikrServices. Let’s Service will be available for Quikr consumers across Bengaluru.

Speaking on the partnership, PD Sundar, Head of QuikrServices said, “Partnerships like this further empower our consumers with easy access to service providers who ensure the highest standards of quality and reliability. Let’s Service will benefit from our exhaustive consumer base and their team can continue to focus on delivering trustworthy two-wheeler service capabilities that save our consumers both time and effort.”

“...We are excited to share our expertise with Quikr that also has a large bikes business and a unique combination of bike sellers and buyers being served through QuikrServices,” Sachin Shenoy, CEO of LetsService said.

Quikr, touted to be one amongst the unicorns of India’s startup ecosystem, has had several such tie-ups with filmmakers – to provide platforms for newcomers to register themselves, real estate brokers, to increase their customer penetration. The company has grown beyond being a classifieds portal and has penetrated into several on-demand categories. Earlier this month, Quikr bought on-demand beauty services provider Salosa for an undisclosed amount.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Strategic Partnerships

Make Friends First and Pretend You're Switzerland: 7 Tips for a Successful Business Partnership

Strategic Partnerships

How to Know When You Should Partner With a Nonprofit

Strategic Partnerships

4 Ways You Can Secure Partnerships for Your Startup