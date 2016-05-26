Another Startup Partnership – Now Get On-Demand Two-Wheeler Services Via Quikr

Symbiotic partnerships like these have become a trend within the startup community

Everyday startups are collaborating in various ways to expand their customer base and thereby increase their revenue. Recently, Chandigarh-based auto-rickshaw aggregator, Jugnoo partnered with Bangolore-based startup called Helpchat, an AI-powered personalized transactions platform, to widen their market reach. Symbiotic partnerships like these have become a trend within the startup community, where both the startups end up benefiting from the deal.

To add to the list, Let’s Service, an on demand two wheeler service company, is teaming up with cross category classifieds platform Quikr to provide unparalleled convenience to two-wheeler owners on QuikrServices. Let’s Service will be available for Quikr consumers across Bengaluru.

Speaking on the partnership, PD Sundar, Head of QuikrServices said, “Partnerships like this further empower our consumers with easy access to service providers who ensure the highest standards of quality and reliability. Let’s Service will benefit from our exhaustive consumer base and their team can continue to focus on delivering trustworthy two-wheeler service capabilities that save our consumers both time and effort.”

“...We are excited to share our expertise with Quikr that also has a large bikes business and a unique combination of bike sellers and buyers being served through QuikrServices,” Sachin Shenoy, CEO of LetsService said.

Quikr, touted to be one amongst the unicorns of India’s startup ecosystem, has had several such tie-ups with filmmakers – to provide platforms for newcomers to register themselves, real estate brokers, to increase their customer penetration. The company has grown beyond being a classifieds portal and has penetrated into several on-demand categories. Earlier this month, Quikr bought on-demand beauty services provider Salosa for an undisclosed amount.