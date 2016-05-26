Any Colour You Like, Featuring Startups!

May 26, 2016 3 min read

Shopping can be a tedious task especially when you have a hard time deciding which colour suits you best. You wish to but all colours but money doesn't allow that either.

Worry no more as fashion technology has finally come to you rescue. Do you remember that dress on the internet which changed colours from black and blue to gold and white and got viral in 2015? The trick behind it was differences in human colour perception. But now you can do this with your regular dress as well with absolutely no tricks involved. On second thoughts, there is a simple trick.

Technology Startup, JMoon MakerSpace has created futuristic looking dresses that let the user change its color from a smartphone app. The dresses were created for the fashion show at Portfolio 2016, organized by Pearl Academy, Jaipur.

The wearer of the dress can easily connect it to the smartphone via Bluetooth, and then using the app, can start changing its colors. The selected color is reflected on the dress within milliseconds and can be used to create some amazing effects.

Speaking about this new innovation, founder of JMoon MakerSpace, Jasmeet Singh, said, “The aim was to create five dresses with wearable technology, which could be color controlled however we wanted. We first tested out the idea with a prototype of the app and a small piece of the fabric. After we were satisfied with the initial run we started working on improving the UI and functionality of the app to create something that was intuitive to use. We then worked on the electronics while the five dresses were being simultaneously designed and stitched.”

The electronics of each of the dresses are small, light weight, and most importantly, completely washable. Currently, each dress can glow for a little more than two hours with a full charge of the battery and the design of each dress has a small hidden pocket for easy access and removal of battery, when needed.

The app is able to connect to all the five dresses and has 2 modes – Single color & Multi color. In the Single color mode, the user can make all the lights of a dress glow to a single color, while the latter makes it possible to change the color of each light separately, giving different colors to different parts of the dresses. The controller in the dress receives the data from the app and changes the color of the dress accordingly. You can check out thi dress changing colours and how it works in the video below.

“This was a fun little side project for me, but now Ganeev and I will soon be taking it forward by working on improving the fabric, app, and electronics, while also creating sturdier designs by adding Worbla to it, a ‘cloth-friendly, non-toxic’ thermoplastic that we exclusively supply in India via MakerMandi.com,” Jasmeet added.

Other than working on such awesome innovations, JMoon manufactires a number of tools ranging from soldering irons to 3D printers and laser cutters. Over the past 20 months, the members of JMoon MakerSpace have created products in Robotics, Home Automation, Internet of Things, Wearables, 3D Printing and Cosplay, through collaborations between engineers and artists under one roof.