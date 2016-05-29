The Top Startup Hires In Action over Last Few Months

May 29, 2016 3 min read

International Crusader

Aman Narain, the former global head of Standard Chartered Bank’s digital banking vertical, joined as CEO of Fintech Company BankBazaar, one of the pioneers in online financial services marketplace segment, backed by Amazon India and Sequoia Capital. Narain got on-board with BankBazaar in February this year to guide its international expansion within Asia.

Narain reflecting on his growth vision at BankBazaar said, “Technology is fundamentally altering the way we live and work, and with new rules, come new players. Companies that were unknown few years back are now household names, such as our lead investor Amazon. BankBazaar, with its industry-leading technology, strong track record and top level calibre of investors, is well positioned to become a household name not only in India but across Asia, particularly in high-potential markets such as Singapore. That inspires me.”

Well-crafted Marketer

Ethnic products marketplace Craftsvilla which allowed its sellers to sell products to global markets including Malaysia, Singapore, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand from April 2016 onwards, hired Amazon India’s marketing head, Manish Kalra as its Chief Business Officer in February this year. Kalra would devise innovating marketing techniques to drive growth.

“I am responsible for leading product, marketing, supply, category management and merchandising functions. We are partnering with Indian sellers and small businesses by helping them increase their reach within India and the world,” said Kalra.

‘On-demand’ Growth Driver

Housejoy which has locked horns with UrbanClap for supremacy in the superhot on-demand home services market that also saw entry of social networking giant Facebook in April this year, roped in Flipkart’s former product management head Saran Chatterjee as its CEO in September 2015. Chatterjee is focused on strengthening teams in marketing, product, strategy and customer experience, and expanding its existing portfolio of services and new geographies.

“Still early days in this challenging sector, but the market is large and that presents the opportunity to organize the supply and shape the customer experience,” said Chatterjee adding, “The crucial piece here is in meeting or exceeding the customers’ expectations and in the process building the confidence and trust in their minds towards the Housejoy services and brand.”

Last Mile Guy

Ex-army man turned corporate honcho; Amitabh Coomar served marketing function of multi-business conglomerate ITC for around eight years before switching to start-up world. Coomar joined e-commerce logistics enabler GoJavas as its CEO in April this year making its leadership more robust. This is at the time when GoJavas’s COO Vijay Ghadge moved on to launch his start-up which is “Trying to create a community of fellow entrepreneurs,” as per Ghadge’s LinkedIn profile.

“While we have always taken pride in the service level differentiation that we have created vis-a-vis competition, we are also working on strategies that would further capitalize on our strengths to remain ahead of competition by being innovative, competitive as well as reliable,” said Coomar.

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (May 2016 Issue).