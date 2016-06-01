Tie ups

Thomas Cook Ties UP With Vista Rooms

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Thomas Cook Ties UP With Vista Rooms
Image credit: Vista Rooms
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Online budget hotels aggregator Vista Rooms has entered into a partnership with Travel services provider Thomas Cook for providing standardized accommodation experience for their customers.

The partnership provides customers online booking options via thomascook.in covering stand alone accommodation, and as inclusions in the company's holiday packages as told by Thomas Cook India to PTI.

This includes over 800 properties across 90 locations pan India, together with more than 200 hotels in 25 cities in Sri Lanka, Thomas Cook India said in a BSE filing.

"Thomas Cook India's partnership with Vista Rooms is to establish a high degree of consistency with standardised stay experiences that customers have come to expect from us - be it for business, leisure or b-leisure," Thomas Cook India President and Group Head- Marketing, Service Quality, Financial Services and Innovation Abraham Alapatt said.

The properties include boutique hotels, guest houses, service apartments, private villas and home stays, it added.

"There are huge synergies between our businesses, especially with our hotel offerings in Sri Lanka," Vista Rooms co-founder Ankita Sheth said.

The Vista brand proposition which emphasises high quality and predictable stays, will resonate well with Thomas Cook India's business and leisure customers, she added.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tie ups

Cashless, Secure And Flexible Transactions Possible Now

News and Trends

These 4 Startups Tie Up To Capture Market

Corporate Culture

What Brings Corporate And Startups Together?