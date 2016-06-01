Thomas Cook Ties UP With Vista Rooms

June 1, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Online budget hotels aggregator Vista Rooms has entered into a partnership with Travel services provider Thomas Cook for providing standardized accommodation experience for their customers.

The partnership provides customers online booking options via thomascook.in covering stand alone accommodation, and as inclusions in the company's holiday packages as told by Thomas Cook India to PTI.

This includes over 800 properties across 90 locations pan India, together with more than 200 hotels in 25 cities in Sri Lanka, Thomas Cook India said in a BSE filing.

"Thomas Cook India's partnership with Vista Rooms is to establish a high degree of consistency with standardised stay experiences that customers have come to expect from us - be it for business, leisure or b-leisure," Thomas Cook India President and Group Head- Marketing, Service Quality, Financial Services and Innovation Abraham Alapatt said.

The properties include boutique hotels, guest houses, service apartments, private villas and home stays, it added.

"There are huge synergies between our businesses, especially with our hotel offerings in Sri Lanka," Vista Rooms co-founder Ankita Sheth said.

The Vista brand proposition which emphasises high quality and predictable stays, will resonate well with Thomas Cook India's business and leisure customers, she added.