Cars

Hyundai Motor to Launch 200-Mile Electric Vehicle in 2018

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hyundai Motor to Launch 200-Mile Electric Vehicle in 2018
Image credit: Raymond Boyd | Getty Images
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Hyundai Motor said it plans to launch an electric vehicle with a driving range of more than 200 miles per charge in 2018, aiming to better compete with other electric car makers such as Tesla Motors Inc.

That is nearly double the 119 miles per charge that will be offered by an electric version of Hyundai's IONIQ sedan, which is set to hit the market later this year.

Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors plan to more than double the number of their environmentally-friendly models to 28 in 2020, the automaker said in a statement. The goal is up from its previous plan of 26 vehicles.

 
 

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cars

To Stand Out in a Crowded Field, the Designers of the New Chevy Blazer Asked: 'What Would a Camaro SUV Look Like?'

Cars

Does Driving a $250K Lamborghini Live Up to the Dream?

Cars

The 8 Best Dream Cars of 2019 for Entrepreneurs