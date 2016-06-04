Edupreneurs, Are You Looking For Mentorship? Cambridge University Press Is Here To Help You

June 4, 2016 3 min read

To enhance the learning, knowledge and education of the younger ones, budding entrepreneurs are coming up with innovative startup ideas to facilitate them with improved learning pattern. These edupreneurs are bringing alive the digital India vision for Indian EdTech sector.

To support the development of a strong EdTech startup ecosystem and provide these edupreneurs with mentorship and guidance regarding business management and helping in scaling up business, EDUGILD, an EdTech startup accelerator signed a collaborative MoU with Cambridge University Press (CUP) India.

The collaboration MoU was signed by Ratnesh Kumar Jha, Managing Director, Cambridge University Press, South Asia and Rishi Kapal, CEO of EDUGILD. This is a pan-India initiative with the potential to gain overseas impact. The collaboration will manifest in catalyzing the tech startup ecosystem in the domain of education and evolved knowledge management including assistive technology based learning and development.

Speaking on the recent development Rishi Kapal, CEO, EDUGILD said, “EdTech is core to EDUGILD experiences with MIT Pune being the core founding and knowledge partner. With three decades of educational experience, the group has unbeatable understanding of the ecosystem, CUP being the integral aspect of this journey. It is our belief that EDUGILD and CUP joining hands to strengthen this ecosystem is with the right meeting of minds and critical for a successful amalgamation of technology and industry expertise. I believe it is critical for us to nurture this ecosystem.”

EDUGILD is founded by MAEER's Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), Pune. It offers a 16-week intensive mentorship and product realization program to startups around the world with an exclusive focus on education technology space.

Dedicated to support startups involved in the creative use of technology, EDUGILD is supported by the renowned panel of liberal minds, successful entrepreneurs, institutions, mentors and investors.

The MoU allows EDUGILD and CUP to bring key stakeholders on a single platform– startups, mentors, early stage funding, publishing houses, corporates, subject matter experts, institutional partners, and investors.

The strategic intent of both companies is to offer most critical resources like strong assessment and evaluation of startups to be accelerated, devising mentorship programs under joint guidance, knowledge management, and success enhancement programs, facilitating institutional partnership for potential testing/test-bedding of solutions in CUP ecosystem, to name a few.

“The partnership with EDUGILD reinstates our support and vision towards contributing to the government's Digital India vision, and our commitment to spark innovation. We intend to evaluate entities and provide mentorship to startups with an interest in the field of education training, skill development, and knowledge management. I am sure this is a step forward to empower innovation in digital education and provide a structured ecosystem to aspiring startups,” said Ratnesh Kumar Jha, Managing Director, Cambridge University Press, South Asia.

The EDUGILD Accelerator is now open to receiving applications for the second batch and has already commenced acceleration of its first batch of cohorts.

These budding companies will get mentorship, seed funding, MPV solution development; product market fit guidance, customer acquisition support and access to high-ticket funds, as a part of the acceleration program.

These MoUs will help budding EdTech companies to stand out in the competitive world.