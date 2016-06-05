A Different Perspective

June 5, 2016 1 min read

Raghav, an IIT Delhi graduate is the co-founder of Chaayos, a tea café chain. At present, he looks after marketing, business development and branding. He is also a semi-professional bass guitarist. Here he shares his preferences apart from being an entrepreneur.

EVENING WEAR: You can’t go too wrong with suits or ethnic wear.

CASUAL LOOK MEANS: A checked shirt with jeans

SHAVING MANTRA: Clean shave

SHOEMAKER YOU TRUST: Hush Puppies

GET YOUR CLOTHES FROM: Gap and Tommy Hilfiger

FAVORITE FRAGRANCE: Calvin Klein One

SPIRIT YOU LIKE: I am a complete beer drinker. My favorite is wheat beer, particularly Blue Moon and Erdinger.

FAVORITE CUISINE: I love seafood - Mangalorean coastal cuisine is one of my favorites.

WORKOUT REGIMEN: I do home workouts, typically high-intensity interval training like Insanity Workout and P90X. I also run marathons whenever my schedule permits.

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (May 2016 Issue).