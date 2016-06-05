Entrepreneur Lifestyles

A Different Perspective

Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Raghav, an IIT Delhi graduate is the co-founder of Chaayos, a tea café chain. At present, he looks after marketing, business development and branding. He is also a semi-professional bass guitarist. Here he shares his preferences apart from being an entrepreneur.

EVENING WEAR: You can’t go too wrong with suits or ethnic wear.
CASUAL LOOK MEANS: A checked shirt with jeans

SHAVING MANTRA: Clean shave

SHOEMAKER YOU TRUST: Hush Puppies

GET YOUR CLOTHES FROM: Gap and Tommy Hilfiger

FAVORITE FRAGRANCE: Calvin Klein One

SPIRIT YOU LIKE: I am a complete beer drinker. My favorite is wheat beer, particularly Blue Moon and Erdinger.

FAVORITE CUISINE: I love seafood - Mangalorean coastal cuisine is one of my favorites.

WORKOUT REGIMEN: I do home workouts, typically high-intensity interval training like Insanity Workout and P90X. I also run marathons whenever my schedule permits.

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (May 2016 Issue).

