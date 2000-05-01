You have to know where your visitors are coming from and where they go once they get on your site if you want to be able to offer them exactly what they need.

May 1, 2000 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can't effectively maintain your site without tracking visitors. Once you know specific areas of the site most viewed by visitors and which search engines they're using to reach your site, you can modify your site's focus.

Invoicing, POS and customer tracking all in one. THE INVOICE STORE

Company: SOFTWARE STORE PRODUCTS

STREET PRICE:$165